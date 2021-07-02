 Skip to main content

Why AMC's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 11:16am   Comments


AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower after Iceberg Research announced they were taking a short position in the company.

“After one month of trading sideways and lots of money lost in call options, the pump seems increasingly shaky” Iceberg Research said in a tweet.

AMC's has been fueled by the Reddit group WallStreetBets in 2021. Shares of AMC peaked at around $62 in early June.

AMC shares were trading at $49.64 at press time, down 8.48% on the day and crossing under the $50 mark for the first time since June 11.

