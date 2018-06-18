Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day three years ago, Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) went public.

Where The Market Was

The Dow closed at 18,115.84. The S&P 500 traded at around 2,121.24. Today, the Dow is trading at 24,909.09 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,764.42.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

An all-white painting by Robert Ryman called “Untitled” sold for roughly $15 million. "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson with Bruno Mars was a huge hit on the pop charts.

Wearables Hit Wall Street

Wearable fitness tracking company Fitbit held its IPO in June 2015, pricing its shares at $20. The stock initially hit the ground running on the NYSE, trading higher by about 50 percent to above $30 on its first morning of trading. However, the reality of an intensely competitive market soon set in for investors.

By early 2016, Fitbit stock had dropped below its IPO price, but the selling didn’t stop there. Fitbit spent most of 2017 under $7, dipping as low as $4.90 in June, more than 75 percent its IPO price.

Fortunately for Fitbit investors, the market seems to have high hopes for the company’s Versa smartwatch. In its recent earnings report, Fitbit reported impressive gross margin expansion. Earlier this month, Fitbit also launched the Ace smartwatch designed for children. Fitbit stock has gained 28.2 percent so far in 2018 and is on track for its first annual market gain since its IPO.

