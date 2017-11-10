Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher by $1.00 (2.5 percent) at $53.40 in Friday's session.

This comes on top of its $12.30 gain ($40.10 to $52.40) following a better-than-expected Q3 report. Cautious comments from Citron's Andrew Left sent the stock to an intraday low of $49.95 but it's now well off that low.

Off the open, Overstock bottomed at $50.50 and blasted to $56.10 before the Citron tweet instigated to move a new intraday low at $49.95. It has come off that low and the rebound was capped at $54.30 and it has fallen back into the $53.00 handle.

