Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overstock Makes New All-Time High And Retreats
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2017 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Related OSTK
Cypress Semi, Overstock, Tempur Sealy: Fast Money Picks For November 10
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Replay of Overstock.com Q' Earnings Call Available Now (GuruFocus)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher by $1.00 (2.5 percent) at $53.40 in Friday's session.

This comes on top of its $12.30 gain ($40.10 to $52.40) following a better-than-expected Q3 report. Cautious comments from Citron's Andrew Left sent the stock to an intraday low of $49.95 but it's now well off that low.

Off the open, Overstock bottomed at $50.50 and blasted to $56.10 before the Citron tweet instigated to move a new intraday low at $49.95. It has come off that low and the rebound was capped at $54.30 and it has fallen back into the $53.00 handle.

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchShort Sellers Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

Cypress Semi, Overstock, Tempur Sealy: Fast Money Picks For November 10
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
8 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on OSTK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.