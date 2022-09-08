Arrived Homes Adds Shares Of Vacation Rentals To Its Real Estate Investment Platform

The first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform to make shares of individual rental properties available to non-accredited investors has just added short-term vacation rentals to its investment offerings.

Arrived Homes has already attracted thousands of investors to its platform by providing access to the financial benefits of property ownership at a time when housing affordability has hit a 30-year low.

In a press release, CEO and Co-Founder of Arrived Homes Ryan Frazier said “We are excited to bring our House IPO model access to vacation rentals, the fastest growing real estate segment right now. Platforms like Airbnb have helped vacation rental owners generate over $150 billion in rental income from serving 1 billion guest arrivals, and yet, less than 0.5% of these guests have been able to access the wealth-building potential of this rapidly growing asset class. We’re changing that today by adding these assets to our platform.”

The first seven vacation rental properties available through the investment platform are:

The Oasis - Nashville, TN

- Nashville, TN The Mirage - Joshua Tree, CA

- Joshua Tree, CA The Cardinal - Glendale, AZ

- Glendale, AZ The Ace - Scottsdale AZ

- Scottsdale AZ The Orchard - Blue Ridge, GA

- Blue Ridge, GA The Pointbreak - Panama City

- Panama City The Hammock - Tampa, FL

The properties are collectively valued at $5 million and feature desirable amenities including hot tubs, rooftops with downtown views, and prime locations near cultural and entertainment centers.

While investors will go through the Arrived website to buy shares, anyone interested in renting the properties can find them on any major vacation rental property platform.

To celebrate the launch, Arrived is hosting the #ArrivedGetaway where investors can win shares in a vacation rental, a trip for two and five nights stay at a property they own a piece of.

Arrived has fully funded over 150 single-family rental properties in 27 markets across the country, totaling over $55M in asset value. Arrived is planning to expand its offerings across single-family and vacation rental properties while opening new markets in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Indiana.



