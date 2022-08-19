How Investing In Real Estate May Have Just Gotten Easier

Investing in real estate has been commonplace in the U.S. for decades. Despite its popularity, real estate has typically only been available to people with significant resources because of the amount of money and time properties require.

Over the years different organizations have come into place to make real estate investing cheaper and more accessible for prospective investors. Companies such as Oaktree Capital Group LLC OAK, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM and Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. CPREX work to make real estate investing achievable for those who do not have the time or resources traditionally required for such investments.

Another company offering small to medium-sized investors real estate investment opportunities that were often formerly available only for larger-scale investors is Gatsby Investment.

Dan Gatsby started Gatsby Investment in 2016 to provide individual investors the ability to invest in real estate. Gatsby said he wanted to prove that his investment model was viable so he built a team of world-class professionals and invested over $60 million in various real estate projects throughout Los Angeles.

Through this experience, Gatsby Investment claims that it has established a track record of consistently profitable returns and is proud to offer its experience and expertise in real estate to accredited investors.

Gatsby’s leadership says its business strategy is to specialize in single-family and multi-family homes with fewer units to meet the high demand for these types of units, keep investment timeframes short, maintain low investment minimums and minimize risk.

The company offers numerous investment strategies, including house flips, renovations, new developments, short-term rentals and long-term rentals, all in the Los Angeles real estate market.

These investment opportunities are provided through a real estate syndication structure that allows individuals to pool their financial resources to invest in larger properties than they could afford or manage by themselves. This structure enables investors to share the costs associated with a down payment, property closing and renovations so they can invest in larger projects and potentially minimize risk.

Gatsby Investment, unlike many competitors, provides investors with flexible timelines ranging from six months to five years, low investment minimums (starting at $10,000), competitive returns, high levels of transparency, including full access to the company’s previous deals with all financial information, and consistent status updates and photos of the project’s progress throughout the investment period.

For people who don’t have the knowledge, experience, capital, or time necessary to invest in real estate on their own, companies like Gatsby Investment may provide the opportunity they need to join the world of real estate.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

