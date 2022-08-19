How Investing In Real Estate May Have Just Gotten Easier

Investing in real estate has been commonplace in the U.S. for decades. Despite its popularity, real estate has typically only been available to people with significant resources because of the amount of money and time properties require.
Over the years different organizations have come into place to make real estate investing cheaper and more accessible for prospective investors. Companies such as Oaktree Capital Group LLC OAK, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM and Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. CPREX work to make real estate investing achievable for those who do not have the time or resources traditionally required for such investments.
Another company offering small to medium-sized investors real estate investment opportunities that were often formerly available only for larger-scale investors is Gatsby Investment.
Dan Gatsby started Gatsby Investment in 2016 to provide individual investors the ability to invest in real estate. Gatsby said he wanted to prove that his investment model was viable so he built a team of world-class professionals and invested over $60 million in various real estate projects throughout Los Angeles.
Through this experience, Gatsby Investment claims that it has established a track record of consistently profitable returns and is proud to offer its experience and expertise in real estate to accredited investors.
Gatsby’s leadership says its business strategy is to specialize in single-family and multi-family homes with fewer units to meet the high demand for these types of units, keep investment timeframes short, maintain low investment minimums and minimize risk.
The company offers numerous investment strategies, including house flips, renovations, new developments, short-term rentals and long-term rentals, all in the Los Angeles real estate market.
These investment opportunities are provided through a real estate syndication structure that allows individuals to pool their financial resources to invest in larger properties than they could afford or manage by themselves. This structure enables investors to share the costs associated with a down payment, property closing and renovations so they can invest in larger projects and potentially minimize risk.
Gatsby Investment, unlike many competitors, provides investors with flexible timelines ranging from six months to five years, low investment minimums (starting at $10,000), competitive returns, high levels of transparency, including full access to the company’s previous deals with all financial information, and consistent status updates and photos of the project’s progress throughout the investment period.
For people who don’t have the knowledge, experience, capital, or time necessary to invest in real estate on their own, companies like Gatsby Investment may provide the opportunity they need to join the world of real estate.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
Featured photo by Ronnie George on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.