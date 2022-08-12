This High-Yield Real Estate Fund Is Targeting A 12%-18% Annualized Return

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has created a fund that allows investors to easily build a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial real estate (CRE) assets.

The FNRP Opportunity Fund earns dividends by investing in grocery-anchored commercial real estate opportunities throughout the country. Each of the assets in the fund is an institutional-quality asset that has been selected for its location in a high-growth market and ability to provide investors with steady, risk-adjusted returns.

Access FNRP Opportunity Fund details

FNRP targets grocery-anchored CRE because these assets have a demonstrated history of reliably providing investor returns, even in unfavorable market conditions. These reliable returns are rooted in the fact that grocery-anchored CRE solves essential needs for almost everyone. Additionally, most premium grocery-anchored CRE have long-term, triple-net leases with nationally recognized franchises that have solid credit ratings.

Investment Highlights

FNRP is seeking to raise $50 million in investment capital. The Opportunity Fund will use this capital to build a diverse portfolio of grocery-anchored CRE in some of America’s hottest real estate markets. FNRP will also be looking for tenants with a highly recognized national profile and strong customer loyalty. Examples of the tenants FNRP will be looking for when acquiring properties include:

Kroger

Publix

Whole Foods

Albertsons

Walmart

Another strength of investing in real estate anchored by such highly recognized and well-funded grocery stores is that it attracts equally strong tenants to the other spaces. Chains like CVS, Burger King, Gold’s Gym and Jersey Mike’s Subs all flock to grocery-anchored CRE because the constant flow of customers creates a built-in client base.

Projected hold period: 3 to 7 years

Projected internal rate of return (IRR): 12% to 18%

Projected cash distributions: 6% to 9% (paid on a quarterly basis)

Open to accredited investors only

About the Project Sponsor

FNRP is America’s leading sponsor of private equity investments in the grocery-anchored CRE sector. FNRP is headed by an experienced team of real estate professionals who concentrate on this sector for its ability to generate consistent returns for investors and to appreciate in value. Its offerings have been generating a combined average internal rate of return of 24.13%, although past performance doesn’t guarantee future success.

