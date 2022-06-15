First National Realty Partners Is Providing Access To Necessity-Based Real Estate Assets

Every day, new investors jump into the real estate market with plans to grow a portfolio of cash flowing properties hoping to build massive wealth. These investors typically purchase a single-family rental or perhaps a small multifamily or commercial property.

While some manage to achieve their goal this way, most eventually realize that the investments producing the most consistent long-term returns are almost exclusively reserved for institutional investors. This means that real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge funds, and private equity firms typically outperform the average investor, who finds it difficult to gain access to the properties that will allow them to scale.

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is bridging the gap for everyday accredited investors by providing access to real estate assets that were originally available only to institutional investors. The company has foundational relationships with top-tier national brand tenants, allowing it to compete directly with institutions and present individual investors with deals that achieve superior passive returns.

FNRP specializes in grocery-anchored commercial properties, which is a necessity-based asset and one of the most resilient types of commercial real estate available. The company has already helped thousands of investors increase their net worth and diversify against market volatility through deals that yield steady cash flow from day one and offer significant upside through its proven value-add strategies.

Why Grocery Anchored Real Estate?

Anchor tenants are the most important components to look for in a commercial real estate investment. An anchor tenant is a business that leases a large portion of space in a property and whose presence provides visibility and stability.

Grocery stores are an attractive anchor tenant because of their stability and consistency through all phases of the economic cycle. Stores like Kroger, Aldi’s, Whole Foods and others sell necessity-based daily-needs goods. Since everyone has to eat, these stores maintain consistent and predictable sales.

National-brand grocers are a low credit risk and they attract other quality tenants to a property with their high traffic, which helps increase the overall rental income and value for the property.

Investment Process

The company has an extensive due diligence process and, on average, filters through over 1,000 deals for each one that it brings to investors. This process limits the downside risks and increases the potential for strong long-term returns.

FNRP also handles the entire investment lifecycle in-house, from acquisition to disposition. This ensures that the interests of each person involved in a deal are aligned with the investors.

Unlike REITs and traditional real estate funds, investors can choose the deals that best align with their investment goals so they can build their own portfolio within FNRP’s holdings.

The investment process is simple. Investors can access the latest offerings through FNRP’s Deal Lobby and watch webinars to learn more about each specific offering. Investments can then be made directly through the website, then it’s just a matter of collecting the passive distributions each quarter.

