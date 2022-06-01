Last Call: Real Estate Investment Offering For Catalyst Access Fund With 20% - 25% Targeted Net Annual Return

The private equity real estate investment platform CityVest is making a last call to investors for its latest offering, Catalyst Access Fund 2. The fund allows individual accredited investors to participate in the Catalyst Real Estate Fund with enhanced terms.

Catalyst is investing in multifamily properties targeting growth markets in Texas, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. This is a unique GP Co-Investment real estate private equity fund usually reserved only for institutional investors.

As a general partner (GP) co-investor, Catalyst is investing alongside the other GP equity enabling it to share in a percentage of the fees (the so-called "promote") that are charged to the limited partner (LP) investors in each individual acquisition.

Catalyst’s investment manager has significant experience having invested in close to $1 billion of properties and has historically generated a 35% realized net internal rate of return (IRR).

The Access Fund: Institutional real estate funds, such as the Catalyst Real Estate Fund, are typically unavailable to most individual investors because of the large minimum investment and limited access.

Access funds pool multiple investor contributions into one bundle large enough to satisfy the minimum investment requirements, giving individuals access to these exclusive funds with as little as $25,000.

Since the access fund will aggregate a several million dollar investment, CityVest has negotiated a 12% preferred return that is compounded annually, as compared to the 8% preferred return for direct investors into Catalyst at the $100,000 minimum investment level.

Investment Terms: The access fund has limited availability with a hard closing date of June 6, 2022.

Total Offering Amount: Up to $30 million

Minimum Investment: $25,000

Targeted Investor Net IRR: 20%-25%

Preferred Return: 12%

Historical Realized IRR: 35%

Explore private equity real estate offerings through platforms like CityVest and others on Benzinga’s alternative investments offering screener.