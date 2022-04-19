QQQ
Real Estate Investment Offering For Manufactured Housing Community In Las Vegas

by Kevin Vandenboss, Benzinga Editor 
April 19, 2022 2:06 PM | 1 min read

The real estate investment platform RealtyMogul is providing accredited investors with access to a private equity real estate investment in a manufactured housing community in Las Vegas, NV, with an 18.5% target internal rate of return (IRR) and a 12.5% target cash-on-cash return.

West Valley MHC is a 4-star, institutional investment quality community in the Spring Valley submarket of Las Vegas, NV. The property has 411 developed sites with average site rent of $811 per month.

The sponsor intends to complete a value-add strategy that involves increasing the number of occupied sites, increasing rents and further boosting the net operating income with reduced operating costs.

Investment Highlights: The property is located within one of Las Vegas’s strongest housing submarkets, within a 5-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip and the region’s highest-grossing retail and commercial centers.

Las Vegas is currently one of the top 5 rated rental markets in the U.S. in terms of rent growth and demand, which is fueled by a diversified resident base and a fast-growing technology sector.

  • Minimum investment: $35,000
  • Target investor IRR: 18.15%
  • Target equity multiple: 1.51x
  • Target average cash yield: 12.5%
  • Target investment term: 3 years

Deal Sponsor: The investment opportunity is being offered by Prairie LaSalle Partners. The company was formed to execute value-add investments in the manufactured housing and workforce development space.

Details on this offering and other private equity real estate investments can be found on Benzinga Alternative Investments.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

