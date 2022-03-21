CrowdStreet To Launch 5 New Commercial Real Estate Offerings This Week With 12% to 20% Target Annualized Returns

The real estate investment platform CrowdStreet has five new offerings going live this week that have target annualized returns ranging from 12% to 20.2% and target hold periods from three to five years.

ReNew Mills - Live March 21, 2022

The offering is for a 142-unit value-add multifamily community located in Ontario, CA. The sponsor intends to implement a value-add program on over 75% of the property through in-unit renovations which is expected to generate an additional $280 per unit per month on average.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target investor IRR: 17.5%

Target equity multiple: 1.9x

Target investment term: 4 years

Valley View - Live March 22, 2022

The Valley View offering is an opportunity to invest in a class-A multifamily development in the Farmers Branch submarket, an affluent inner-ring suburb of Dallas, TX. Population growth in Farmers Branch has outpaced the metro average over the past five years and the growing demand for rental units in the market presents an attractive development opportunity.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target investor IRR: 19.2%

Target equity multiple: 1.7x

Target investment term: 38 months

Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn - Live March 23, 2022

The offering is for the acquisition and renovation of a 121-key Hampton Inn located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. The sponsor intends to add significant value to the property during the holding period by partnering with a successful management company and completing needing renovations.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target investor IRR: 20.2%

Target equity multiple: 2.1x

Target investment term: 5 years

Lincoln Legacy II - Live March 24, 2022

The Lincoln Legacy II offering is for the acquisition of ownership interest in a newly-built, Class A office property in the Legacy West neighborhood in North Dallas, TX. The Legacy neighborhood is known as Dallas’ “Second Downtown” and is an established hub for numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target investor IRR: 13.7%

Target equity multiple: 1.6x

Target investment term: 4 years

CAN Community Health Clinic - Live March 25, 2022

The offering is for the acquisition of a single-tenant medical office building facility in Denville, NJ, leased to CAN Community Health, Inc. on a triple net (NNN) lease with a remaining term of 14.5-years.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target investor IRR: 12%

Target equity multiple: 1.4x

Target investment term: 3 years

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet