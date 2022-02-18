CrowdStreet Launches An Industrial Development Fund With A 17% Target Annualized Return

Crowdstreet has launched a new offering to allow investors to capitalize on the record high nationwide demand for industrial assets with the Crowdstreet Industrial Development Fund.

The CrowdStreet Industrial Development fund aims to exploit the ultra-high demand for industrial space by targeting industrial properties in significantly high population centers with access to vital transportation infrastructure. The fund will have access to a variety of targeted investment opportunities due to CrowdStreet’s extensive list of relationships with top sponsors who specialize in numerous asset classes.

Investment Highlights: CrowdStreet Industrial Development Fund is aiming for a targeted investor IRR of 17% with a targeted equity multiple of 1.7x - 1.9x. The minimum investment is set at $150,000 with a requirement of 50% capital due at the initial closing date.

Furthermore, CrowdStreet is only offering this investment to 100 total investors with a targeted holding period of four to five years. The fund was primarily started to take advantage of the stalled out supply and growing industrial demand. This undersupply has analysts projecting consistent growth for the space within the coming years.

Why Now? E-Commerce: The fund plans to be uniquely multi-faceted as it aims to capitalize on the ever-growing e-commerce space. With e-commerce requiring more space than traditional industrial uses, the firm plans to create a further profit from operators pumping demand even higher.

E-commerce, specifically online shopping and in-app grocery delivery, has confidently increased consumer demand. Adding covid into the mix, e-commerce has been in a continual uptrend in terms of its percentage in total retail sales. Evidence of this can be found in none other than Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) 15% increase in sales for Q32021.

