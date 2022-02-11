First Look At AmRoc Access Fund Investment Offering With 18% Targeted Annual Return

Real estate investment platform CityVest has launched another access fund, offering individual investors access to a $250 million institutional real estate private equity fund targeting multifamily properties in the Southeast United States.

The AmRoc Access Fund is a special feeder fund that will allow up to 100 CityVest investors to participate in the AmRoc Premier Opportunity Fund, LP with a minimum investment of only $25,000, compared to the $250,000 minimum investment required to invest in AmRoc directly.

Investment Highlights: AmRoc has offered a special 13% pref return for CityVest’s Access Fund and is targeting an 18% internal rate of return (IRR).

The investment manager is a vertically integrated real estate company with 450 employees giving them unique capabilities in investment management, property management, renovation and capital markets. AmRoc has achieved a 27% historical IRR and 2.6x equity multiple on its realized investments.

Total Offering Amount: Up to $250 million

Minimum Investment: $25,000

Preferred Return: 13%

Targeted Investor IRR: 18%

Historical Realized IRR: 27%

Closing: February 25, 2022

About CityVest: CityVest is a real estate investment platform that provides accredited investors unique access to institutional real estate investment opportunities with an investment as little as $25,000, as compared to the usual minimum investments of up to $1 million.

CityVest does this by pooling multiple investor contributions into one bundle large enough to satisfy the minimum investment requirements of the top institutional real estate funds that are otherwise unavailable to individual investors.

In addition, CityVest only works with institutional funds that have auditors and administrators. Each offering has a third-party due diligence report verifying the investment manager’s information to make the investment as safe as possible. Given CityVest’s pooled investment size of $5 million, they not only gain access to institutional private equity funds, but they also are able to negotiate better investment terms, usually in the form of a higher preferred return and a more attractive profit split.

Photo: Courtesy of CityVest