CrowdStreet To Launch New Offering For A Two-Building Multifamily Development In Charlotte, NC, With a 20.3% Target Annualized Return
CrowdStreet has announced a new offering for The Joinery Phase II, which will be open for investment at 1:00 PM EST on Monday, February 7, 2022.
The Joinery Phase II is a two-building multifamily community and the second phase of a walkable, master-planned development in Charlotte, NC.
Joinery Phase II will be the second development within The Joinery master-planned development, with this phase encompassing a two-building, 361-unit mid-rise multifamily property with 17,384 SF of ground-floor retail.
The sponsors are projecting a three-year development business plan with a subsequent sale at the end of year three, at which point investors will receive a distribution that is targeted to result in an annualized return of 20.3%.
Investment Highlights:
- The sponsors will invest over $6 million in equity, showing their commitment and belief in the Joinery development.
- Charlotte is the 15th ranked overall market and the 12th ranked market for multifamily in CrowdStreet’s Market Ranking 2022.
- The East Charlotte submarket has seen 17% rent growth over the past 12 months and has a low market vacancy of only 4.7%.
- The Joinery will feature 17,000 SF of ground-floor retail anchored by a well-regarded local brewery who contributed land to the deal for $2.1 million and will lease 9,000 square feet.
- The Joinery’s total land basis amounts to a roughly 70% discount per unit vs comparable land transactions.
- The Joinery Phase II will be an opportunity to invest in a walkable, affordable, energy-efficient and thoughtfully designed master-planned community.
Offering Details:
- Minimum investment: $25,000
- Target IRR: 20.3%
- Target equity multiple: 1.7x
- Target investment period: 3 years
Deal Sponsor: The investment opportunity is being offered by a joint venture between Space Craft, a Charlotte-based development company and Swinerton, a San Francisco-based construction company.
