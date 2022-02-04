CrowdStreet To Launch New Offering For A Two-Building Multifamily Development In Charlotte, NC, With a 20.3% Target Annualized Return

CrowdStreet has announced a new offering for The Joinery Phase II, which will be open for investment at 1:00 PM EST on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The Joinery Phase II is a two-building multifamily community and the second phase of a walkable, master-planned development in Charlotte, NC.

Joinery Phase II will be the second development within The Joinery master-planned development, with this phase encompassing a two-building, 361-unit mid-rise multifamily property with 17,384 SF of ground-floor retail.

The sponsors are projecting a three-year development business plan with a subsequent sale at the end of year three, at which point investors will receive a distribution that is targeted to result in an annualized return of 20.3%.

Investment Highlights:

The sponsors will invest over $6 million in equity, showing their commitment and belief in the Joinery development.

Charlotte is the 15th ranked overall market and the 12th ranked market for multifamily in CrowdStreet’s Market Ranking 2022.

The East Charlotte submarket has seen 17% rent growth over the past 12 months and has a low market vacancy of only 4.7%.

The Joinery will feature 17,000 SF of ground-floor retail anchored by a well-regarded local brewery who contributed land to the deal for $2.1 million and will lease 9,000 square feet.

The Joinery’s total land basis amounts to a roughly 70% discount per unit vs comparable land transactions.

The Joinery Phase II will be an opportunity to invest in a walkable, affordable, energy-efficient and thoughtfully designed master-planned community.

Offering Details:

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 20.3%

Target equity multiple: 1.7x

Target investment period: 3 years

Deal Sponsor: The investment opportunity is being offered by a joint venture between Space Craft, a Charlotte-based development company and Swinerton, a San Francisco-based construction company.

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet