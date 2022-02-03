Fractional Investment Opportunity For Dallas Office Property With 15.2% Target Annual Return

Real estate investment platform, CrowdStreet has launched a new offering for Bluffivew Towers, a two-building office property in Dallas, TX, with a 15.2% target internal rate of return (IRR).

The asset is located within immediate proximity of Dallas’ most affluent residential communities: The Park Cities, Bluffview and Preston Hollow, which have average household incomes of over $200,000 per year.

One of the two buildings is 93% occupied with an average weighted lease tenure of 11 years, and the other building is having two floors renovated and converted into spec suites with an average size of 2,250 square feet. This will allow the property to meet the current demands in the office rental market in the Dallas area.

Investment Overview: The sponsor intends to hold the property for three years, allowing enough time to complete the renovations and lease up the vacant space at a projected rate of $23 triple-net (NNN) per square foot. At the end of the three-year holding period, the sponsor plans to sell the property to realize significant capital appreciation.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 15.2%

Target equity multiple: 1.5x

Target average cash yield: 7.3%

Target investment term: 3 years

Deal sponsor: The Bluffview Towers investment opportunity is being offered by Pillar Commercial Capital Management, a vertically-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company based in Dallas.

The company operates a portfolio of over 115 properties, which include over 18,000 units of multifamily properties, over 1,800,000 square feet of commercial properties and over 4,500 acres of raw land holdings.

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet