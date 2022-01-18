Arrived Homes Adds 17 New Properties To Platform, Allowing Investors To Buy Shares Of Rental Properties

The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes just added 17 new rental properties to its site with a minimum investment of $100.

The newest rental properties are located in Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia with monthly rents ranging from $1,495 to $3,195.

Arrived Homes fully funded its most recent batch of 23 rental properties in just 10 days, with 14 being funded within 24 hours.

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works: Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties with positive cash flow, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the operational headaches involved with managing rental properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Rental Market Forecast: Rental prices for single-family homes surged in 2021, with the average rent for a two-bedroom increasing 13.6%. Realtor.com is expecting to see further rent growth of 7.1% over the next 12 months as the demand for rental units continues increasing.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes