3 Real Estate Investment Offerings to Check Out This Week

Real estate provides an excellent way to add diversity to an investment portfolio and gain protection from inflation. With a growing number of real estate investment firms and developers turning to crowdsourcing to fund deals, retail investors are getting an opportunity to passively invest in a number of exciting real estate projects.

Here are 3 new real estate crowdfunding offerings to check out this week:

Ashlyn Place Apartments



Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet

The offering for Ashlyn Place Apartments provides an opportunity to invest in a fully leased multifamily property in a market with strong rent growth. This 69-unit mid-rise apartment building is located in Missoula, Montana, where vacancy rates have reached their lowest level in 20 years.

The deal is being sponsored by Roundhouse, a vertically integrated developer and operator of multi-family housing with a track record of delivering average returns of 27.3% across 19 realized investments.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target internal rate of return (IRR): 15%

Target equity multiple: 1.9x

Target annual cash yield: 6.6%

Target investment term: 5 years

Platform: CrowdStreet

Citizen House Decker



Photo: Courtesy of RealtyMogul

Citizen House Decker is a brand new class A multifamily property, built in 2021, located 4 miles from the new Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The property is still in the lease-up phase and offers attractive upside potential as the Austin market continues to grow.

The deal is being offered by Prism Multi Family Group, a Canadian-based real estate investment and asset management company that currently has $230 million in assets under management.

Minimum investment: $35,000

Target IRR: 14.9%

Target equity multiple: 1.89x

Target annual cash yield: 6.59%

Target investment term: 5 years

Platform: RealtyMogul

Growth Market Multifamily Fund

=

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet

This multifamily fund is ideal for the investor that wants to diversify across multiple properties with a single investment. The Growth Market Multifamily Fund is targeting value-add and core-plus investments in high-growth markets with the potential to produce outsized returns.

The fund is being sponsored by Redwood Capital Group, a real estate investment manager with 26 assets under management that has provided an average of 21.7% annualized returns to its investors on realized investments.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 12% - 16%

Target equity multiple: 1.5x - 2.5x

Target annual cash yield: 6.5% - 8.5%

Target investment term: 7 years with two 1-year extension options

Platform: CrowdStreet

Find out more about these offerings on Benzinga’s Real Estate Investment Hub.