AcreTrader Raises Over $8.3 Million in Just Over an Hour With Latest Farmland Offering

The farmland investment platform AcreTrader launched its latest crowdfunding campaign at 2 p.m. EST on Nov. 17, 2021. Just 1 hour and 15 minutes later, the offering was fully subscribed after raising $8,365,000 from retail investors.

The Offering: AcreTrader’s recently funded offering was for the Mareeba Avocado Orchard in Queensland, Australia. The orchard is an aggregation of 4 properties totaling 415.5 gross acres located in Paddy’s Green, a rural locality in the shire of Mareeba.

The minimum investment was $35,000 with an estimated net annual return of 12.8% over a 10- to 12- year holding period.

Recent Investment Activity: The investment activity on AcreTrader has been growing significantly over the past several months, with most offerings being fully funded within 24 hours.

Recently funded offerings on AcreTrader include Burnett River Citrus Orchards, which raised $7 million within 1 hour and Brier Creek Pecan Orchard, which raised $8.2 million within 24 hours.

Farmland is quickly becoming one of the most popular real estate asset classes among investors, which is likely due to its consistent historical returns and the growing demand for agricultural land across the globe.

According to AcreTrader, farmland has provided an average annual return of 12.2% over the past 20 years, and the average rental rate per acre in the U.S. has increased over 108% during the same period.

