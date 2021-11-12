Real Estate Crowdfunding Offering With 22.6% Target Returns

The latest real estate offering on CrowdStreet was just released for the repositioning of a vacant office building into a Class A multifamily community in downtown Washington D.C. with a target internal rate of return (IRR) of 22.6%.

The completed project will be the closest residential property to The White House and within a short walking distance to the world’s economic and political drivers, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Federal Reserve Building and The White House.

Investment Details: The sponsor anticipates construction on the project to begin in the third quarter of 2022 with final completion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The sponsor also plans to have the property stabilized and begin paying distributions by the third quarter of 2024.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 22.6%

Target equity multiple: 2.1x

Target average cash yield: 7.6%

Target investment term: 4 years

Deal Sponsor: The investment opportunity is being offered by Foulger-Pratt, a real estate investment and development firm established in 1963. The company has a strong track record of successful projects through the development of over 15 million square feet of commercial and multifamily properties.

