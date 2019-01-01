ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc
(NASDAQ:ZVSA)
$0.1486
-0.0024[-1.59%]
At close: Aug 25
$0.145
-0.0036[-2.42%]
After Hours: 7:45PM EDT
Open0.154Close0.149
Vol / Avg.714.881K / 1.708MMkt Cap4.001M
Day Range0.130 - 0.15652 Wk Range0.150 - 24.290

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ZVSA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for ZyVersa Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of ZyVersa Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

315.1K

Short Interest %

1.44%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved