Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16 - 90
Mkt Cap
947.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
10.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zeuus Inc is a data centric company operating Data Centers, and other divisions all focused on Data Storage, protection, and applications.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Zeuus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zeuus (ZUUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zeuus (OTCPK: ZUUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zeuus's (ZUUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zeuus.

Q

What is the target price for Zeuus (ZUUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zeuus

Q

Current Stock Price for Zeuus (ZUUS)?

A

The stock price for Zeuus (OTCPK: ZUUS) is $90 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 14:32:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zeuus (ZUUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zeuus.

Q

When is Zeuus (OTCPK:ZUUS) reporting earnings?

A

Zeuus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zeuus (ZUUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zeuus.

Q

What sector and industry does Zeuus (ZUUS) operate in?

A

Zeuus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.