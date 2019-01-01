QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
25M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ztest Electronics Inc is a Canada-based company. It is involved in the designing, developing, and assembling printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment. Geographically, the company operates in Canada only.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ztest Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ztest Electronics (ZTSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ztest Electronics (OTCPK: ZTSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ztest Electronics's (ZTSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ztest Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Ztest Electronics (ZTSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ztest Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Ztest Electronics (ZTSTF)?

A

The stock price for Ztest Electronics (OTCPK: ZTSTF) is $0.1997 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:40:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ztest Electronics (ZTSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ztest Electronics.

Q

When is Ztest Electronics (OTCPK:ZTSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Ztest Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ztest Electronics (ZTSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ztest Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Ztest Electronics (ZTSTF) operate in?

A

Ztest Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.