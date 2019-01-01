QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zecotek Photonics Inc is in the business of research and development of photonics technologies. The company is focused on creating advanced materials and integrated optoelectronic devices for high-resolution medical imaging, optical precision surgery, and biopharmaceutical research. It operates in three divisions which include Imaging systems, Optronics systems, and 3D display systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore, and the U.S.A. The company develops products such as scintillation crystals, solid-state, photodetectors, positron emission tomography scanning components, lasers, and 3D display and 3D printing technologies. These products are used in sectors such as healthcare, scientific and industrial.

Zecotek Photonics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zecotek Photonics (ZMSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zecotek Photonics (OTCEM: ZMSPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zecotek Photonics's (ZMSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zecotek Photonics.

Q

What is the target price for Zecotek Photonics (ZMSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zecotek Photonics

Q

Current Stock Price for Zecotek Photonics (ZMSPF)?

A

The stock price for Zecotek Photonics (OTCEM: ZMSPF) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:46:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zecotek Photonics (ZMSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zecotek Photonics.

Q

When is Zecotek Photonics (OTCEM:ZMSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Zecotek Photonics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zecotek Photonics (ZMSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zecotek Photonics.

Q

What sector and industry does Zecotek Photonics (ZMSPF) operate in?

A

Zecotek Photonics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.