QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zalemark Holding Co Inc is a United stated based public company. Zalemark and its subsidiaries are focused on investing in targeted profitable industries including Custom real estate development projects with targeted partners; Hospitality and tourism; Municipal transportation projects; Consumer Packaged Goods development and manufacturing for cannabis-related products such as topical pain creams. Its objective is to achieve steady, sustainable growth that delivers favorable returns for shareholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zalemark Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zalemark Holding Co (ZMRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zalemark Holding Co (OTCPK: ZMRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zalemark Holding Co's (ZMRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zalemark Holding Co.

Q

What is the target price for Zalemark Holding Co (ZMRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zalemark Holding Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Zalemark Holding Co (ZMRK)?

A

The stock price for Zalemark Holding Co (OTCPK: ZMRK) is $0.0016 last updated Today at 5:21:11 PM.

Q

Does Zalemark Holding Co (ZMRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zalemark Holding Co.

Q

When is Zalemark Holding Co (OTCPK:ZMRK) reporting earnings?

A

Zalemark Holding Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zalemark Holding Co (ZMRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zalemark Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Zalemark Holding Co (ZMRK) operate in?

A

Zalemark Holding Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.