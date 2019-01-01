Zoomlion is a leading manufacturer of construction machinery in China, focused mainly on construction and agriculture industries. The products it manufactures include concrete, cranes, excavators, earthmovers, foundation and forklifting machinery, construction hoisting equipment, tractors, harvesters, and others. Its products are shipped to more than 100 countries globally. In 2017-18, the firm sold its environmental and sanitary machinery business to focus on its core businesses.