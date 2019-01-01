QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.5/6.92%
52 Wk
6.33 - 15.35
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
34.85
Open
-
P/E
5.01
EPS
1.1
Shares
867.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Zoomlion is a leading manufacturer of construction machinery in China, focused mainly on construction and agriculture industries. The products it manufactures include concrete, cranes, excavators, earthmovers, foundation and forklifting machinery, construction hoisting equipment, tractors, harvesters, and others. Its products are shipped to more than 100 countries globally. In 2017-18, the firm sold its environmental and sanitary machinery business to focus on its core businesses.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK: ZLIOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zoomlion Heavy Industry's (ZLIOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOY)?

A

The stock price for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK: ZLIOY) is $7.2 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:34:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2012.

Q

When is Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK:ZLIOY) reporting earnings?

A

Zoomlion Heavy Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOY) operate in?

A

Zoomlion Heavy Industry is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.