Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd is an eastern China-based company, engaged in investment holding and exploration, mining, ore processing, smelting and sale of gold and other metallic products. The company operates three segments: gold operations which consist gold mining and smelting; copper operations, which consists of copper mining and smelting; and the others division which includes investment activities and a hotel and catering business. The company primarily produces include standard Au9999 and Au9995 gold bullion.