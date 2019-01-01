ñol

ZHONGCHAO
(NASDAQ:ZCMD)
1.19
-0.01[-0.83%]
At close: May 25
1.16
-0.0300[-2.52%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1.17 - 1.24
52 Week High/Low1.05 - 2.12
Open / Close1.21 / 1.2
Float / Outstanding15M / 23.6M
Vol / Avg.12.7K / 77.4K
Mkt Cap28.1M
P/E120
50d Avg. Price1.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float15M

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZHONGCHAO reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ZHONGCHAO using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

ZHONGCHAO Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) reporting earnings?
A

ZHONGCHAO (ZCMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were ZHONGCHAO’s (NASDAQ:ZCMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

