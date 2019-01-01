QQQ
Range
8.55 - 8.56
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/7.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.9 - 12.96
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.56
P/E
12.27
EPS
0
Shares
322.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in footwear businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments that are Manufacturing Business and Retailing Business. Manufacturing Business contributes to the majority of the revenue. Its products include athletic shoes, casual shoes, outdoor shoes, sports sandals, soles, components, and Apparel wholesale. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, Asia, and Others.

Yue Yuen Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCPK: YUEIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yue Yuen Industrial's (YUEIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yue Yuen Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yue Yuen Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)?

A

The stock price for Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCPK: YUEIY) is $8.55 last updated Today at 3:11:29 PM.

Q

Does Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCPK:YUEIY) reporting earnings?

A

Yue Yuen Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yue Yuen Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) operate in?

A

Yue Yuen Industrial is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.