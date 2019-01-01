|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCPK: YUEIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yue Yuen Industrial.
There is no analysis for Yue Yuen Industrial
The stock price for Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCPK: YUEIY) is $8.55 last updated Today at 3:11:29 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.
Yue Yuen Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Yue Yuen Industrial.
Yue Yuen Industrial is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.