QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (ARCA: XPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50's (XPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (ARCA: XPP) is $38.918 last updated Today at 4:25:14 PM.

Q

Does ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2012.

Q

When is ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (ARCA:XPP) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) operate in?

A

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.