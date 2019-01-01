QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc formerly CannAssist International Corp is engaged in the business of producing and selling cannabidiol products(CBD)using its product, Cibidinol.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electronic Servitor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Electronic Servitor (XESP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electronic Servitor (OTCQB: XESP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electronic Servitor's (XESP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electronic Servitor.

Q

What is the target price for Electronic Servitor (XESP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electronic Servitor

Q

Current Stock Price for Electronic Servitor (XESP)?

A

The stock price for Electronic Servitor (OTCQB: XESP) is $0.4899 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electronic Servitor (XESP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electronic Servitor.

Q

When is Electronic Servitor (OTCQB:XESP) reporting earnings?

A

Electronic Servitor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electronic Servitor (XESP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electronic Servitor.

Q

What sector and industry does Electronic Servitor (XESP) operate in?

A

Electronic Servitor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.