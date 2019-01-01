|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Electronic Servitor (OTCQB: XESP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Electronic Servitor.
There is no analysis for Electronic Servitor
The stock price for Electronic Servitor (OTCQB: XESP) is $0.4899 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Electronic Servitor.
Electronic Servitor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Electronic Servitor.
Electronic Servitor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.