QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (ARCA: XES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF's (XES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (ARCA: XES) is $61.28 last updated Today at 5:27:40 PM.

Q

Does SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (ARCA:XES) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) operate in?

A

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.