Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
249.2K/385.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
47.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
364.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Xeriant Inc is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

Xeriant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xeriant (XERI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xeriant's (XERI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xeriant.

Q

What is the target price for Xeriant (XERI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xeriant

Q

Current Stock Price for Xeriant (XERI)?

A

The stock price for Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) is $0.1299 last updated Today at 5:09:17 PM.

Q

Does Xeriant (XERI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xeriant.

Q

When is Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI) reporting earnings?

A

Xeriant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xeriant (XERI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xeriant.

Q

What sector and industry does Xeriant (XERI) operate in?

A

Xeriant is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.