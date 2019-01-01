QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Cross Border Resources Inc is an oil and gas Exploration Company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, operation, exploration and development of oil and gas properties and prospects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cross Border Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cross Border Resources (XBOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cross Border Resources (OTCEM: XBOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cross Border Resources's (XBOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cross Border Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Cross Border Resources (XBOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cross Border Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Cross Border Resources (XBOR)?

A

The stock price for Cross Border Resources (OTCEM: XBOR) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 15:49:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cross Border Resources (XBOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cross Border Resources.

Q

When is Cross Border Resources (OTCEM:XBOR) reporting earnings?

A

Cross Border Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cross Border Resources (XBOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cross Border Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Cross Border Resources (XBOR) operate in?

A

Cross Border Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.