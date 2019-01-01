GoldMoney Inc is engaged in precious metal focused global business. It operates through subsidiaries and engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney has a client base in more than a hundred countries and holds precious metal assets. The company's operating subsidiaries include Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com, and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the company's principal business segments, the company holds a significant interest in Mene Inc., which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, the firm gains long-term exposure to precious metals.