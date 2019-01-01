QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.57 - 1.61
Vol / Avg.
11.2K/32.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.37 - 2.87
Mkt Cap
120.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.57
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
75.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GoldMoney Inc is engaged in precious metal focused global business. It operates through subsidiaries and engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney has a client base in more than a hundred countries and holds precious metal assets. The company's operating subsidiaries include Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com, and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the company's principal business segments, the company holds a significant interest in Mene Inc., which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight. Through these businesses and other investment activities, the firm gains long-term exposure to precious metals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GoldMoney Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GoldMoney (XAUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoldMoney (OTCPK: XAUMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoldMoney's (XAUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GoldMoney.

Q

What is the target price for GoldMoney (XAUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GoldMoney

Q

Current Stock Price for GoldMoney (XAUMF)?

A

The stock price for GoldMoney (OTCPK: XAUMF) is $1.59 last updated Today at 5:37:38 PM.

Q

Does GoldMoney (XAUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoldMoney.

Q

When is GoldMoney (OTCPK:XAUMF) reporting earnings?

A

GoldMoney does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GoldMoney (XAUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoldMoney.

Q

What sector and industry does GoldMoney (XAUMF) operate in?

A

GoldMoney is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.