Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48.79 - 96.75
Mkt Cap
14.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
52.61
Shares
280.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:16PM
Worldline is a payment service provider offering merchant acquiring, payment processing, and payment infrastructure solutions to merchants and banks. With the acquisition of Ingenico, the group also added a large, global point-of-sale (or in-store) terminal business to its portfolio.

Worldline Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worldline (WWLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worldline (OTCPK: WWLNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Worldline's (WWLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Worldline.

Q

What is the target price for Worldline (WWLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Worldline

Q

Current Stock Price for Worldline (WWLNF)?

A

The stock price for Worldline (OTCPK: WWLNF) is $52.442454 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:35:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Worldline (WWLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Worldline.

Q

When is Worldline (OTCPK:WWLNF) reporting earnings?

A

Worldline does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Worldline (WWLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worldline.

Q

What sector and industry does Worldline (WWLNF) operate in?

A

Worldline is in the sector and industry.