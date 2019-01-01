|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK: WUXIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wuxi AppTec Co.
There is no analysis for Wuxi AppTec Co
The stock price for Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK: WUXIF) is $12.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:20:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Wuxi AppTec Co.
Wuxi AppTec Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wuxi AppTec Co.
Wuxi AppTec Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.