There is no Press for this Ticker
Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd provides a portfolio of research and manufacturing services through the discovery, development, and manufacturing spectrum for small-molecule drugs, cell therapies, and gene therapies as well as providing testing services for medical devices. Its segments comprise China-based laboratory services; U.S.-based laboratory services; Clinical research and other CRO services; CDMO services; and Others. The majority of revenue gets derived from China-based laboratory services that include small molecules discovery, such as synthetic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, analytical chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK)/absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), toxicology and bioanalytical services.

Wuxi AppTec Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK: WUXIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wuxi AppTec Co's (WUXIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wuxi AppTec Co.

Q

What is the target price for Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wuxi AppTec Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXIF)?

A

The stock price for Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK: WUXIF) is $12.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:20:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wuxi AppTec Co.

Q

When is Wuxi AppTec Co (OTCPK:WUXIF) reporting earnings?

A

Wuxi AppTec Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wuxi AppTec Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Wuxi AppTec Co (WUXIF) operate in?

A

Wuxi AppTec Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.