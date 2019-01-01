Wumart Stores Inc operates retail chains of superstores. The company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the operations and management of retail chains of superstores and mini-marts. Business operations of the company are mainly functioned through Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang province and Hebei province. Its brand's portfolio includes Wumart Hypermarket, Wumart Everyday Shops, Wumart Minimarts, Merry Mart, Jingbei Shopping Mall, Aoshikai Wumart, Zhejiang Gongxiao Supermarket, and Huzhou Laodafang Supermarket.