QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 1:37PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
M2Bio Sciences Inc is a United States-based nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that is into the development and commercialization of CBD and mushrooms-based products. The company's brands include Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Handcrafted Delight. It is also into research with psilocybin that aims to develop new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

M2Bio Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M2Bio Sciences (WUHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M2Bio Sciences (OTCPK: WUHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are M2Bio Sciences's (WUHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for M2Bio Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for M2Bio Sciences (WUHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for M2Bio Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for M2Bio Sciences (WUHN)?

A

The stock price for M2Bio Sciences (OTCPK: WUHN) is $0.4398 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:57:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does M2Bio Sciences (WUHN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for M2Bio Sciences.

Q

When is M2Bio Sciences (OTCPK:WUHN) reporting earnings?

A

M2Bio Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is M2Bio Sciences (WUHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M2Bio Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does M2Bio Sciences (WUHN) operate in?

A

M2Bio Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.