M2Bio Sciences Inc is a United States-based nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that is into the development and commercialization of CBD and mushrooms-based products. The company's brands include Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Handcrafted Delight. It is also into research with psilocybin that aims to develop new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases.