QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.84 - 1.21
Mkt Cap
83.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
99.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems. It integrates secure semiconductors, cybersecurity software, and a globally recognized Root of Trust (RoT) into leading-edge products and services that protect users, devices, data and transactions in the internet-connected world. It has two business segments. The IoT segment, which is the key revenue driver, generates revenue from the sale of semiconductor's secure chips. The mPKI segment generates revenues from Digital Certificates, Software as a Service, Software license and Post-Contract Customer Support (PCS) for cybersecurity applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WISeKey Intl Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WISeKey Intl Hldg (WSKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WISeKey Intl Hldg (OTCPK: WSKEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WISeKey Intl Hldg's (WSKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WISeKey Intl Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (WSKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WISeKey Intl Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (WSKEF)?

A

The stock price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (OTCPK: WSKEF) is $0.84 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 19:51:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WISeKey Intl Hldg (WSKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WISeKey Intl Hldg.

Q

When is WISeKey Intl Hldg (OTCPK:WSKEF) reporting earnings?

A

WISeKey Intl Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WISeKey Intl Hldg (WSKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WISeKey Intl Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does WISeKey Intl Hldg (WSKEF) operate in?

A

WISeKey Intl Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.