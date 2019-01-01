QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.35%
52 Wk
23.8 - 33.2
Mkt Cap
28.8B
Payout Ratio
123.11
Open
-
P/E
37.55
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Woolworths is Australia's largest retailer. Operations include supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand, and the Big W discount department stores. The Australian food division constitutes the majority of group EBIT, followed by New Zealand supermarkets, while Big W is a minor contributor.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Woolworths Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woolworths Group (WOLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woolworths Group (OTCPK: WOLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Woolworths Group's (WOLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Woolworths Group.

Q

What is the target price for Woolworths Group (WOLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Woolworths Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Woolworths Group (WOLWF)?

A

The stock price for Woolworths Group (OTCPK: WOLWF) is $23.8001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Woolworths Group (WOLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Woolworths Group.

Q

When is Woolworths Group (OTCPK:WOLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Woolworths Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Woolworths Group (WOLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woolworths Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Woolworths Group (WOLWF) operate in?

A

Woolworths Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.