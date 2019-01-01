QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
World AM Inc conducts its business through its subsidiaries that develops, manufactures and distributes automatic passage control, and security devices, and markets innovative technologies in the field of micro-sensor elements and sensor arrays.

World Am Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Am (WOAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Am (OTCEM: WOAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Am's (WOAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Am.

Q

What is the target price for World Am (WOAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Am

Q

Current Stock Price for World Am (WOAM)?

A

The stock price for World Am (OTCEM: WOAM) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:12:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does World Am (WOAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Am.

Q

When is World Am (OTCEM:WOAM) reporting earnings?

A

World Am does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Am (WOAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Am.

Q

What sector and industry does World Am (WOAM) operate in?

A

World Am is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.