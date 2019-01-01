QQQ
Wendel SE is a long-term, private equity investment firm that focuses on Africa, North America, and Europe. Over a third of the company's outstanding shares are concentrated in family wealth, which shares its name with the company. Its initial target for equity investments is between EUR 150 million and EUR 500 million. The group favors companies that have a strong international presence, potential for long-term profitable growth, and an experienced management team. Most of its investments are in unlisted assets and in certification and compliance evaluation services. Its principal investments are in mobile telephone infrastructure, packaging and labels, paints, coatings and finishing products, and security services.

Wendel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wendel (WNDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wendel (OTCPK: WNDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wendel's (WNDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wendel.

Q

What is the target price for Wendel (WNDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wendel

Q

Current Stock Price for Wendel (WNDLF)?

A

The stock price for Wendel (OTCPK: WNDLF) is $102.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:09:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wendel (WNDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wendel.

Q

When is Wendel (OTCPK:WNDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Wendel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wendel (WNDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wendel.

Q

What sector and industry does Wendel (WNDLF) operate in?

A

Wendel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.