Wendel SE is a long-term, private equity investment firm that focuses on Africa, North America, and Europe. Over a third of the company's outstanding shares are concentrated in family wealth, which shares its name with the company. Its initial target for equity investments is between EUR 150 million and EUR 500 million. The group favors companies that have a strong international presence, potential for long-term profitable growth, and an experienced management team. Most of its investments are in unlisted assets and in certification and compliance evaluation services. Its principal investments are in mobile telephone infrastructure, packaging and labels, paints, coatings and finishing products, and security services.