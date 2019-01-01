|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wendel (OTCPK: WNDLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wendel.
There is no analysis for Wendel
The stock price for Wendel (OTCPK: WNDLF) is $102.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:09:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Wendel.
Wendel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wendel.
Wendel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.