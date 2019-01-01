QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wellstar International Inc through its wholly owned subsidiary, Trillennium Medical Imaging, Inc. is engaged in developing and licensing the use of advanced thermal imaging technology (TMI SYSTEM) in the consumer health care markets worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

Wellstar Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wellstar Intl (WLSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wellstar Intl (OTCEM: WLSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wellstar Intl's (WLSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wellstar Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Wellstar Intl (WLSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wellstar Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Wellstar Intl (WLSI)?

A

The stock price for Wellstar Intl (OTCEM: WLSI) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:49:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wellstar Intl (WLSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wellstar Intl.

Q

When is Wellstar Intl (OTCEM:WLSI) reporting earnings?

A

Wellstar Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wellstar Intl (WLSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wellstar Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Wellstar Intl (WLSI) operate in?

A

Wellstar Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.