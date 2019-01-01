QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.71 - 30.02
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
24.42
Shares
460.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Demant is a Denmark-based manufacturer and distributor of hearing solutions, such as hearing aid devices (87% of sales), implants (4%), and audio diagnostic equipment. More than 80% of the company's sales come from North America and Europe.

Demant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Demant (WILYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Demant (OTCPK: WILYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Demant's (WILYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Demant.

Q

What is the target price for Demant (WILYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Demant

Q

Current Stock Price for Demant (WILYY)?

A

The stock price for Demant (OTCPK: WILYY) is $19.895 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:16:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Demant (WILYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Demant.

Q

When is Demant (OTCPK:WILYY) reporting earnings?

A

Demant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Demant (WILYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Demant.

Q

What sector and industry does Demant (WILYY) operate in?

A

Demant is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.