There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Wegener Corp is engaged in the provision of products and systems for complex video, audio, and IP data distribution via satellite and terrestrial networks. Its product line includes iPump media servers, digital signage applications, and audio and data networks.

Wegener Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wegener (WGNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wegener (OTCPK: WGNR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wegener's (WGNR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wegener.

Q

What is the target price for Wegener (WGNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wegener

Q

Current Stock Price for Wegener (WGNR)?

A

The stock price for Wegener (OTCPK: WGNR) is $0.0171 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:35:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wegener (WGNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wegener.

Q

When is Wegener (OTCPK:WGNR) reporting earnings?

A

Wegener does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wegener (WGNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wegener.

Q

What sector and industry does Wegener (WGNR) operate in?

A

Wegener is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.