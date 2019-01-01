QQQ
Range
16.85 - 17.48
Vol / Avg.
67.3K/75.9K
Div / Yield
1/5.69%
52 Wk
17.19 - 24.6
Mkt Cap
39.6B
Payout Ratio
192.7
Open
16.85
P/E
24.9
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Wesfarmers is Australia's largest conglomerate. Its retail operations include the Bunnings hardware chain (number one in market share), discount department stores Kmart and Target (number one and three) and Officeworks in office supplies (number one). These activities account for the vast majority of group earnings before taxes, or EBT. Other operations include chemicals, fertilisers, industrial and medical gases, LPG production and distribution, and industrial and safety supplies. Management is focused on generating cash and creating shareholder wealth in the long term.

Wesfarmers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wesfarmers (WFAFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wesfarmers (OTCPK: WFAFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wesfarmers's (WFAFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wesfarmers.

Q

What is the target price for Wesfarmers (WFAFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wesfarmers

Q

Current Stock Price for Wesfarmers (WFAFY)?

A

The stock price for Wesfarmers (OTCPK: WFAFY) is $17.48 last updated Today at 4:23:31 PM.

Q

Does Wesfarmers (WFAFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 17, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2015.

Q

When is Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFY) reporting earnings?

A

Wesfarmers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wesfarmers (WFAFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wesfarmers.

Q

What sector and industry does Wesfarmers (WFAFY) operate in?

A

Wesfarmers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.