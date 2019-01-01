Wesfarmers is Australia's largest conglomerate. Its retail operations include the Bunnings hardware chain (number one in market share), discount department stores Kmart and Target (number one and three) and Officeworks in office supplies (number one). These activities account for the vast majority of group earnings before taxes, or EBT. Other operations include chemicals, fertilisers, industrial and medical gases, LPG production and distribution, and industrial and safety supplies. Management is focused on generating cash and creating shareholder wealth in the long term.