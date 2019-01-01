QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
27.4K/28.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 1.16
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
60.9M
Outstanding
West Mining Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and exploring advanced and prospective early-stage projects. The company is focused on its Kena gold projects in the Nelson Mining Division of south eastern British Columbia, its Spanish Mountain West and Junker gold projects located in northern British Columbia and its Kagoot cobalt project near Bathhurst, New Brunswick.

West Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Mining (WESMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Mining (OTCQB: WESMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are West Mining's (WESMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Mining.

Q

What is the target price for West Mining (WESMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for West Mining (WESMF)?

A

The stock price for West Mining (OTCQB: WESMF) is $0.0626 last updated Today at 2:51:37 PM.

Q

Does West Mining (WESMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Mining.

Q

When is West Mining (OTCQB:WESMF) reporting earnings?

A

West Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Mining (WESMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does West Mining (WESMF) operate in?

A

West Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.