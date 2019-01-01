Wisconsin Electric Power Co is an electric utility company. The business activity of the group is functioned through electric and natural gas utility operations. Its electric utility operations are engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in southeastern, east central, and northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The electric utility operations also include steam operations which produce, distribute, and sell steam to space heating and processing customers in metropolitan Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Its natural gas utility operations are engaged in the purchase, distribution, and sale of natural gas to retail customers and the transportation natural gas in three service areas within southeastern, east central, and northern Wisconsin.