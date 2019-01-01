QQQ
Wisconsin Electric Power Co is an electric utility company. The business activity of the group is functioned through electric and natural gas utility operations. Its electric utility operations are engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in southeastern, east central, and northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The electric utility operations also include steam operations which produce, distribute, and sell steam to space heating and processing customers in metropolitan Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Its natural gas utility operations are engaged in the purchase, distribution, and sale of natural gas to retail customers and the transportation natural gas in three service areas within southeastern, east central, and northern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wisconsin Electric Power (WELPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wisconsin Electric Power (OTCQB: WELPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wisconsin Electric Power's (WELPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wisconsin Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for Wisconsin Electric Power (WELPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wisconsin Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Wisconsin Electric Power (WELPP)?

A

The stock price for Wisconsin Electric Power (OTCQB: WELPP) is $89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:15:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wisconsin Electric Power (WELPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2013.

Q

When is Wisconsin Electric Power (OTCQB:WELPP) reporting earnings?

A

Wisconsin Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wisconsin Electric Power (WELPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wisconsin Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Wisconsin Electric Power (WELPP) operate in?

A

Wisconsin Electric Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.