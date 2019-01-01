QQQ
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF's (VYMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) is $67.94 last updated Today at 4:07:23 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.96 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) operate in?

A

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.