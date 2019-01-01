|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF.
There is no analysis for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The stock price for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) is $67.94 last updated Today at 4:07:23 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.96 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.