Vulcan International (OTC:VULC), Dividends

Vulcan International
(OTCEM:VULC)
0.16
00
At close: May 12
5.35
5.1900[3243.75%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT

No Data

Vulcan International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vulcan International (VULC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vulcan International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on September 20, 2005.

Q
What date did I need to own Vulcan International (VULC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vulcan International (VULC). The last dividend payout was on September 20, 2005 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Vulcan International (VULC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vulcan International (VULC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on September 20, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vulcan International (OTCEM:VULC)?
A

Vulcan International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vulcan International (VULC) was $0.05 and was paid out next on September 20, 2005.

