QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.2K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.98%
52 Wk
0.56 - 0.96
Mkt Cap
323.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.86
EPS
0
Shares
359.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vertu Motors PLC is an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The business activity of the group includes selling new cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles and used vehicles, together with after sale services. It operates through various franchise dealerships, such as Volvo, Volkswagen, Land Rover, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Used cars.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vertu Motors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vertu Motors (VTMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertu Motors (OTCPK: VTMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertu Motors's (VTMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vertu Motors.

Q

What is the target price for Vertu Motors (VTMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vertu Motors

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertu Motors (VTMTF)?

A

The stock price for Vertu Motors (OTCPK: VTMTF) is $0.9 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:39:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vertu Motors (VTMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertu Motors.

Q

When is Vertu Motors (OTCPK:VTMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Vertu Motors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vertu Motors (VTMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertu Motors.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertu Motors (VTMTF) operate in?

A

Vertu Motors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.